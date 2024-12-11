Rashod Bateman News: Good to go after bye week

Bateman (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

The Week 14 bye gave Bateman plenty of time to recover from the knee injury that forced him out early from a loss to the Eagles in Week 13. He'll occupy his usual role as Baltimore's No. 2 wide receiver this Sunday against the Giants, having avoided any complications or workload reduction since the Ravens traded for Diontae Johnson, who is suspended this week for conduct detrimental to the team.