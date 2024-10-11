Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rashod Bateman headshot

Rashod Bateman News: Good to go for favorable matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Bateman (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Bateman had some soreness coming out of Baltimore's Week 5 win over the Bengals, but he steadily increased his practice participation throughout the week and was a full participant Friday. He'll slot into his usual role as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers against a generous Washington secondary that has allowed a league-high 10 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers.

Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News