Rashod Bateman News: Good to go for favorable matchup

Bateman (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Bateman had some soreness coming out of Baltimore's Week 5 win over the Bengals, but he steadily increased his practice participation throughout the week and was a full participant Friday. He'll slot into his usual role as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers against a generous Washington secondary that has allowed a league-high 10 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers.