Rashod Bateman News: Hits pay dirt in win

Bateman caught two of three targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Bateman's touchdown Monday was his fifth score of the season, as the wideout is having his best statistical season as a Raven. The veteran has recorded 35 catches for 574 yards and five touchdowns through the first 12 games of the 2024 campaign. Bateman's touchdown against the Chargers came on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson late in the first half to give the Ravens the lead that they wouldn't surrender for the rest of the contest. Operating as the No. 2 receiver on one of the league's best offenses, the 24-year-old has the potential to be useful for fantasy purposes most weeks while averaging over four targets per game. Bateman will look to build off of his solid Week 12 performance on limited touches when the Ravens host the Eagles in Week 13.