Rashod Bateman News: In line for No. 1 role

Bateman will work as the team's No. 1 wideout during Saturday's wild-card round game against the Steelers, with Zay Flowers (knee) ruled out, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bateman stepped up admirably after Flowers' departure against the Browns in Week 18, a 35-10 victory in which he secured five of eight targets for 76 yards and a score. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely also will be available to help make up for Flowers' absence in the passing game, but Bateman figures to have no shortage of opportunities to produce on a playoff stage Saturday. The 2021 first-round pick is coming off the best regular-season of his career, having compiled a 45-756-9 receiving line in 17 appearances.