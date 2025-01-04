Rashod Bateman News: Leading receiver in comfortable win

Bateman corralled five of eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 35-10 victory over the Browns.

Bateman suffered slight injury scare after taking a hard hit over the middle of the field in the first half of Saturday's win. The 26-year-old was checked for a head injury and promptly returned to the contest. Bateman wound up tying his season high in targets (eight) after Zay Flowers (knee) left the game in the second quarter. If the latter is forced to miss Baltimore's first playoff game, Bateman could be in line for an increased role in next weekend's contest against either the Chargers or the Steelers. The Minnesota product finishes the regular season with a 45-756-9 line in 17 games.