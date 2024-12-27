Rashod Bateman News: Minimal usage in blowout

Bateman secured his lone target for a 12-yard gain in the Ravens' Christmas Day win over the Texans.

The Ravens built an insurmountable lead on the Texans, resulting in the starters taking a breather for much of the fourth quarter. This explains Bateman's 27 snaps, which marked a season-low. Lamar Jackson himself had just 15 pass attempts and 10 completions, so there simply weren't many opportunities available for any Ravens pass-catcher. Bateman and the Ravens return home to face the Browns in Week 18 with a chance to clinch the AFC North.