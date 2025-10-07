The Ravens were without Lamar Jackson on Sunday, and the offense struggled mightily. Bateman was not immune to those struggles as he was held without a catch on just three targets. Through five games, Bateman's production has lagged. He has 10 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets. He has one game with more than 3.0 fantasy points. Bateman has an 11.8 ADoT figure and draws a target on 20 percent of his routes. Still, it's not coming together thus far for the fifth-year wideout. If Jackson is out again Sunday against the Rams, it's difficult to envision Bateman breaking out of his slump.