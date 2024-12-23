Fantasy Football
Rashod Bateman News: Notches eighth touchdown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Bateman caught one of three targets for 14 yards and a touchdown Saturday against the Steelers.

Though listed on the injury report with a foot injury going into the game, Bateman was able to play a healthy 81 percent of the snaps. He also notched his eighth touchdown of the season, adding to his career year. His eight touchdowns tie him for ninth in the league. Bateman and the Ravens have a quick turnaround as they will face the Texans in Houston on Christmas Day.

