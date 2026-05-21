Rashod Bateman News: Participating in OTAs
Bateman (illness) is participating in OTAs this week.
Bateman missed the Ravens' Week 18 regular-season finale last season but is back to 100 percent health four-plus months later. After a career year in 2024, which saw Bateman catch 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, the receiver missed four games in 2025 and saw his numbers experience a dramatic decline, even when he was healthy. Bateman finished last season with just 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 38 targets. After Baltimore did very little to address the wideout position during the offseason, Bateman will again have a chance to handle WR2 duties behind Zay Flowers.
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