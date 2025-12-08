Bateman, who missed two weeks with an ankle injury, was more involved Sunday than he was in his Week 13 return, and his snap count jumped from 44 to 69. It didn't translate to a major jump in usage though, as he still drew just three targets. His one target that went incomplete was a crucial third down in the red zone that ended a drive and forced Baltimore to settle for a field goal. Bateman's production has fallen off sharply from his career year in 2024 when he had 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. Through 11 games, Bateman has 18 catches on 36 targets for 217 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens offense as a whole has struggled relative to 2024, in large part due to Lamar Jackson being at less than 100 percent in recent weeks.