Rashod Bateman News: Two TD grabs in win

Bateman secured three of five targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Bateman recorded a team-high receiving yardage total while also coming down with multiple touchdown catches for the first time in his career. The fourth-year pro managed 49- and 20-yard scoring grabs in the second quarter, leading him to his best yardage tally since Week 7. Bateman will aim to put together a successful encore at the expense of the division-rival Steelers in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon matchup.