Rasul Douglas Injury: Ruled out for Week 15

Douglas (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

One of the Bills' two starting outside cornerbacks, Douglas will miss his first game of the season, and it comes ahead of a Week 15 showdown with the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Ja'Marcus Ingram is likely to get the start in his place and will have his hands full with Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick. Christian Benford will cover the opposite side of the field, and Taron Johnson mans the slot for Buffalo, where he'll see a lot of Amon-Ra St. Brown.