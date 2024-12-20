Fantasy Football
Rasul Douglas headshot

Rasul Douglas Injury: Sticking to limited practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 8:37am

Douglas (knee) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Buffalo's Week 16 outing against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Douglas will log another limited practice as he works back from a knee injury that sidelined him in last week's huge win over the Lions. The veteran cornerback is now listed as questionable for this upcoming Sunday's game versus the Patriots, and his practice this Friday should be a huge decider on whether he'll suit up against the conference opponent.

Rasul Douglas
Buffalo Bills
