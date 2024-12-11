Rasul Douglas Injury: Won't practice Wednesday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Douglas (knee) will not participate in practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Buffalo is hosting a walkthrough practice session Wednesday, but Douglas' lack of availability nonetheless bodes poorly for his chances of being available for Sunday's road matchup against the Lions. He's nursing a knee injury sustained during the second half of the Bills' loss to the Rams in Week 14.
