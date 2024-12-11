Fantasy Football
Rasul Douglas headshot

Rasul Douglas Injury: Won't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Douglas (knee) will not participate in practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Buffalo is hosting a walkthrough practice session Wednesday, but Douglas' lack of availability nonetheless bodes poorly for his chances of being available for Sunday's road matchup against the Lions. He's nursing a knee injury sustained during the second half of the Bills' loss to the Rams in Week 14.

