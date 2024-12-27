Rasul Douglas News: Good to go for Week 17
Douglas (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.
Douglas appears poised to return following a two-game absence. It'll be a boost for Buffalo's defense over the final two weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs. In 13 games this season, Douglas has recorded 55 tackles (40 solo), five pass breakups and one forced fumble as one of the Bills' starting cornerbacks.
