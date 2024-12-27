Fantasy Football
Rasul Douglas News: Good to go for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Douglas (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.

Douglas appears poised to return following a two-game absence. It'll be a boost for Buffalo's defense over the final two weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs. In 13 games this season, Douglas has recorded 55 tackles (40 solo), five pass breakups and one forced fumble as one of the Bills' starting cornerbacks.

Rasul Douglas
Buffalo Bills
