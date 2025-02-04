Rasul Douglas News: Underperforms with Bills

Douglas tallied 58 total tackles (43 solo), five passes defended and one forced fumble over 15 regular-season games in 2024.

Douglas remained relatively productive in his first full season with Buffalo, ranking third on the team in passes defended and fourth in tackles for loss (five) while starting each game he appeared in. However, the 29-year-old's production declined significantly from 2023, recording fewer tackles (61 to 58), passes defended (14 to five) and interceptions (five to zero). While Douglas played 157 fewer defensive snaps in 2024 than in 2023, his drop in production remains a concern. Having just completed the final season of his current contract, he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Despite a down year, Douglas will likely remain a sought-after name for teams in need of secondary help heading into 2025.