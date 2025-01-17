Ray Davis Injury: Remains in concussion protocol

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Davis is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Davis was forced out of Buffalo's wild-card win over the Broncos in the second half, and though he's since managed to practice in a limited capacity during ttwo walkthrough practices, his status remains uncertain for Sunday's divisional-round game against Baltimore. The rookie fourth-round pick will need to gain full medical clearance, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be allowed to suit up versus the Ravens. Friday's official practice report will likely label Davis 'questionable' to play Sunday.