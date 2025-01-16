Fantasy Football
Ray Davis Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Davis (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Davis suffered a concussion in the second half of this past Sunday's wild-card win against the Broncos. Since then, he logged a limited walkthrough Wednesday and maintained that activity level one day later, albeit while donning a red non-contact jersey, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. In the end, Davis will be subject to an examination from an independent neurologist in order to have a chance to play Sunday versus the Ravens.

