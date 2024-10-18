Ray Davis Injury: Status uncertain for Week 7

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Davis (calf) will be limited in practice but that Buffalo is uncertain about his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Davis sounds like a possible game-time decision for Sunday's home game, while James Cook resumed practicing as a full participant Thursday and appears set to reclaim his lead role versus Tennessee. Coming off a performance against the Jets in which he posted 152 yards from scrimmage, Davis could have the momentum to push for a larger backfield role, his health pending. Davis seems destined to carry a 'questionable' designation into the weekend, but final clarity on his status will arrive at least 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.