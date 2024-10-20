Ray Davis News: Active versus Titans

Davis (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After being added to the Bills' injury report Thursday, when he was limited due to a calf injury, Davis remained limited Friday before being deemed questionable for the contest, while fellow running back James Cook (toe) didn't carry a Week 7 injury designation. With his availability versus Tennessee confirmed, Davis (who carried 20 times for 97 yards and caught all three of his targets for 55 yards while filling in for an injured Cook versus the Jets this past Monday) is in line to move back into a complementary behind Cook in a Buffalo backfield that also includes Ty Johnson. However, the rookie fourth-rounder's respectable showing in Week 6 could result in added opportunities going forward, provided his calf issue doesn't limit him.