Ray Davis News: Five carries in Week 16

Davis rushed five times for 12 yards and caught his lone target for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots.

Davis was on the field for just 14 of the Bills' 59 offensive snaps, the fewest of any Buffalo running back behind Ty Johnson (23) and James Cook (21). Barring an injury to either Cook or Johnson, Davis will continue to be an unreliable fantasy option going forward. The Bills will host the Jets in Week 17.