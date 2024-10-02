Ray Davis News: Handles seven carries in Week 4

Davis rushed seven times for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Davis played just 10 of the Bills' 59 offensive snaps in the contest, behind both James Cook (33) and Ty Johnson (11). In addition, Sunday's game marked the first time in which Davis didn't record a reception. Though the rookie is the clear handcuff to James Cook, the Kentucky product holds little standalone value for fantasy. Davis will look to get more involved in Week 5 when the Bills visit the Texans.