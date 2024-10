Davis caught one of his two targets for four yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

Davis was barely involved in Sunday's contest, playing just two of the Bills' 61 offensive snaps. The rookie running back failed to see a single carry for the first time this season. Davis' minimal involvement make him nothing more than a handcuff to James Cook going forward. The 24-year-old will hope to be expand his usage in Week 6 when the Bills visit the Jets.