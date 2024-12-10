Ray Davis News: Non-factor in loss

Davis failed to record a single rush or target in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams.

Davis was not involved in the Bills' offensive attack Sunday, failing to record a single rush for just the second time all season. The rookie running back played just 13 of the Bills' 60 offensive snaps in the contest, behind both James Cook (27) and Ty Johnson (21). Despite the abysmal performance, Davis remains a valuable insurance policy in the event that Cook was to miss time down the stretch. The 25-year-old Kentucky product will look to bounce back in Week 15 when the Bills visit the Lions.