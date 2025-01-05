Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ray Davis headshot

Ray Davis News: Takes advantage of bigger workload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Davis carried the ball 15 times for 64 yards and caught two of three targets for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.

With the Bills resting most of their key personnel, in whole or in part, Davis wound up seeing the larger portion of a backfield timeshare with James Cook and turned the extra touches into solid production, which included a two-yard TD from Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter. Davis has had a respectable rookie campaign, amassing 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving) over 17 regular-season games, but he should take a back seat to Cook once again when Buffalo begins its playoff run next weekend at home against Denver.

Ray Davis
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now