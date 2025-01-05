Ray Davis News: Takes advantage of bigger workload
Davis carried the ball 15 times for 64 yards and caught two of three targets for one yard and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots.
With the Bills resting most of their key personnel, in whole or in part, Davis wound up seeing the larger portion of a backfield timeshare with James Cook and turned the extra touches into solid production, which included a two-yard TD from Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter. Davis has had a respectable rookie campaign, amassing 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving) over 17 regular-season games, but he should take a back seat to Cook once again when Buffalo begins its playoff run next weekend at home against Denver.
