Ray Davis News: Takes backseat in loss to Chiefs

Davis carried the ball twice for four yards during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Davis was less involved out of the backfield than both James Cook (13-85-2) and Ty Johnson (6-19-0), concluding the playoffs with just seven carries for 36 yards and one score across three postseason appearances. In the regular season, the rookie fourth-round pick suited up for all 17 games, rushing 113 times for 442 yards (3.9 YPC) with two touchdowns. He also had 17 catches for 189 yards and another three scores on 19 targets. Johnson is now set to hit free agency, while Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so Davis could have a chance to carve out an expanded backfield role Year 2.