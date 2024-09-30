Ray-Ray McCloud Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation

McCloud (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

McCloud caught a season-high six passes for 52 yards in the Falcons' Week 4 win over the Saints, but it appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process. The 28-year-old wideout likely will need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance at suiting up Thursday night. If McCloud is unable to go Week 5, expect KhaDarel Hodge to see increased work in Atlanta's wide receiver corps.