Ray-Ray McCloud Injury: Limited in practice Tuesday

McCloud (ankle) is listed as limited on Tuesday's injury report, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McCloud has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup against the Buccaneers. If he is able to practice in at least a limited fashion once more, it will bode well for his chances of being available in Week 5. KhaDarel Hodge would figure to see increased work behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney if McCloud is sidelined for the contest.