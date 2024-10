McCloud caught two of four targets for nine yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

McCloud played more than 80 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps for a sixth straight game but finished with a season-low nine yards. His fantasy upside remains limited, but McCloud is only seven yards away from tying his season-long, career-high mark of 277 receiving yards, which he set in 2021 with Pittsburgh.