Ray-Ray McCloud News: Season-high performance

McCloud caught six of nine targets for 66 yards during Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

McCloud played nearly every single offensive snap for a fourth straight game. He recorded season-high marks in receptions, targets and yards, but the veteran has yet to catch a touchdown this season. McCloud set career highs in Pittsburgh during the 2021 season, posting 39 catches for 277 yards. He already has 21 receptions for 229 yards this season. With Rondale Moore (knee) out for the season, McCloud is locked in as Atlanta's No. 3 wideout behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney.