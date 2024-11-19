Fantasy Football
Ray-Ray McCloud News: Ties season-high mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 11:23am

McCloud caught all six of his targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

McCloud tied his season high with six receptions, a mark he's reached three times. He continues to play nearly every offensive snap but remains firmly behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney on the WR depth chart, with TE Kyle Pitts and RB Bijan Robinson also siphoning targets from Kirk Cousins. McCloud already has career-high marks in receptions (41) and receiving yards (381) this season, and his role as the top slot wideout isn't in danger.

