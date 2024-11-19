Ray-Ray McCloud News: Ties season-high mark

McCloud caught all six of his targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

McCloud tied his season high with six receptions, a mark he's reached three times. He continues to play nearly every offensive snap but remains firmly behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney on the WR depth chart, with TE Kyle Pitts and RB Bijan Robinson also siphoning targets from Kirk Cousins. McCloud already has career-high marks in receptions (41) and receiving yards (381) this season, and his role as the top slot wideout isn't in danger.