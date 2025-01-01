Ray-Ray McCloud News: Two touches against Washington

McCloud caught his lone target for 13 yards and rushed once for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Commanders.

McCloud was unable to get much going in the contest while playing 40 of the Falcons' 64 offensive snaps. Week 17 marked the first game in which the veteran wideout failed to earn multiple targets in the passing game. With such limited production in recent weeks, McCloud remains an untrustworthy fantasy option heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Bears.