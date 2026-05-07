Raylen Sharpe News: Signs with Indy

The Colts signed Sharpe as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Sharpe spent time with Houston, Missouri State, Fresno State and Arkansas in college before going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. The wide receiver caught 41 of 64 targets for 592 yards and three touchdowns over 12 contests in his final collegiate season with the Razorbacks, and he'll look to prove that he can hang at the NFL level during the Colts' rookie minicamp beginning Friday.