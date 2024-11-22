Fantasy Football
Rayshawn Jenkins headshot

Rayshawn Jenkins Injury: Cleared to play Sunday, still on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Jenkins (hand) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jenkins, however, remains on injured reserve, but he's expected to be activated by Saturday afternoon and will be eligible to play against Arizona. Jenkins was injured in Week 6 and missed the required four games while on IR. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the Seahawks' initial six contests.

Rayshawn Jenkins
Seattle Seahawks
