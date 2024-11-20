Fantasy Football
Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins Injury: Designated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

The Seahawks designated Jenkins (hand) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins has missed the Seahawks' last four games after likely sustaining a hand injury in Seattle's Week 6 loss to the 49ers. However, his 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday, suggesting that he's nearing a return to the field. The 30-year-old safety now has a chance to play in the Seahawks' Week 12 matchup against the Cardinals, but he must first be activated to Seattle's active roster.

Rayshawn Jenkins
Seattle Seahawks
