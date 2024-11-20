Rayshawn Jenkins Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday

Jenkins (hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins has been sidelined for Seattle's last four games due to a hand injury he suffered against San Francisco in Week 6. The injury prompted the Seahawks to place Jenkins on injured reserve, but his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday, and head coach Mike Macdonald relayed that Jenkins will likely be able to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. Jenkins' return would likely mean that Coby Bryant would revert to a reserve role in the Seahawks' secondary.