Jenkins (hand) was estimated to be a full participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jenkins was limited to open the week Monday with a hand injury, but the safety now looks to be set to play Thursday versus the 49ers. The 30-year-old has produced 36 total tackles (24 solo) while also returning a fumble for a touchdown over five games in 2024.