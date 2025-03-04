Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rayshawn Jenkins headshot

Rayshawn Jenkins News: Getting released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 12:59pm

Seattle released Jenkins on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In the veteran safety's first season with Seattle, Jenkins lost his starting spot to Coby Bryant midway through the year and averaged fewer than 22 defensive snaps over the last seven games of the campaign. Jenkins turned 31 in January and may not be in high demand as a free agent.

Rayshawn Jenkins
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now