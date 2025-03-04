Rayshawn Jenkins News: Getting released
Seattle released Jenkins on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
In the veteran safety's first season with Seattle, Jenkins lost his starting spot to Coby Bryant midway through the year and averaged fewer than 22 defensive snaps over the last seven games of the campaign. Jenkins turned 31 in January and may not be in high demand as a free agent.
Rayshawn Jenkins
Free Agent
