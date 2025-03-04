Fantasy Football
Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins News: On way out of Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 5:36pm

Seattle released Jenkins on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In his lone season with Seattle, Jenkins lost his starting spot to Coby Bryant midway through the campaign and averaged fewer than 22 defensive snaps over the last seven games. Jenkins turned 31 years old in January and may not be in high demand as a free agent.

Rayshawn Jenkins
 Free Agent
