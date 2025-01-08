Rayshawn Jenkins News: Smaller role following IR stint

Jenkins finished the 2024 regular season with 53 tackles (34 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and a fumble return touchdown across 13 games.

Jenkins signed with the Seahawks in March of 2024 on a two-year, $12 million contract after spending the three previous seasons with the Jaguars. He started at safety alongside Julian Love and played every single defensive snap in the first six games of the regular season. Jenkins registered 38 tackles (26 solo) over that span, and his best play of the year came in Week 5 against the Giants, when he recovered fumble and returned it 102 yards for a touchdown. Jenkins was forced to go on injured reserve in mid-October after undergoing surgery on his hand, and when he returned in late November, he permanently lost his starting role at safety to Coby Bryant. Jenkins and Bryant are set to compete for the second starting safety spot alongside Love for the 2025 campaign when training camp begins in July.