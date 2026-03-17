Reddy Steward headshot

Reddy Steward News: Signs tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Steward signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender Tuesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Steward blossomed in his second NFL campaign (and his first with the Cowboys), playing in all 17 games and making five starts. He logged 40 tackles (including 1.5 sacks), three defensed passes and one forced fumble while playing mostly in the slot. He'll likely have a big role in Dallas' secondary against next season.

Reddy Steward
Dallas Cowboys
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