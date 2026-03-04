Reddy Steward headshot

Reddy Steward News: Tendered by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Cowboys assigned Steward a one-year exclusive rights free agent tender Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Steward took a notable step forward in Year 2 and was especially impressive at nickel cornerback. He began the 2025 campaign playing exclusively on special teams but played over 50 percent of defensive snaps in six of Dallas' final seven contests, totaling 63 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, three defensed passes and a forced fumble while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games.

Reddy Steward
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reddy Steward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reddy Steward See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Christmas and Saturday Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Christmas and Saturday Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
70 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
74 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 12 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 12 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
103 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 5 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 5 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
152 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 4 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 4 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
159 days ago