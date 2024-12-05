Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reed Blankenship headshot

Reed Blankenship Injury: DNP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Blankeship (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Blankenship was diagnosed with a concussion during the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Ravens. Given his consecutive DNPs to open the week, it appears unlikely that Blankenship will be able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in time for Sunday's game against the Panthers. If Blankenship and Sydney Brown (knee) were unable to play Sunday, Tristin McCollum would be the top candidate to start at free safety alongside strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Reed Blankenship
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now