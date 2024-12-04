Fantasy Football
Reed Blankenship headshot

Reed Blankenship Injury: DNP on Wednesday's estimated report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Blankenship (concussion) was listed as a DNP on the Eagles' estimated injury report Wednesday.

Blankenship was diagnosed with a concussion in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens. Even if he returns to practice over the next two days, he would need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocols in order to play against the Panthers on Sunday. If Blankenship is unable to be cleared in time for Sunday's game, Tristin McCollum and Sydney Brown (knee) would be the top candidates to start at free safety alongside strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Reed Blankenship
Philadelphia Eagles
