Reed Blankenship Injury: Limited in practice to begin week
Blankenship (concussion) practiced Wednesday in limited fashion.
After suffering a concussion Week 13 against the Ravens, Blankenship missed this past Sunday's win over the Panthers. He didn't practice at all last week, so his limited participation to begin this week is a positive step toward returning to actin. Blankenship will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday versus Pittsburgh.
