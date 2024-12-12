Fantasy Football
Reed Blankenship headshot

Reed Blankenship Injury: Practices in full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Blankenship (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The safety was a limited participant Wednesday after missing the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Panthers. Blankenship suffered the concussion in Week 13 against the Ravens and did not practice at all last week, so his return should be a good sign. The third-year pro has 67 tackles (44 solo), five pass breakups, including three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 2024.

Reed Blankenship
Philadelphia Eagles
