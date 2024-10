Blankenship recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 37-17 win at Cincinnati.

Blankenship's eight tackles Sunday were the most he's managed in a game since Week 2 versus the Falcons (10). He continued to show competence in coverage though, tallying his fourth pass breakup of the year. He'll be on the fringe of the IDP radar in Week 9 versus the Jaguars.