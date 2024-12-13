Fantasy Football
Reed Blankenship

Reed Blankenship News: Good to go for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Blankenship (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers and is expected to play.

Blankenship missed last week's win over Carolina, but he's ready to return after being concussed in Week 13 versus Baltimore. On the season, Blankenship has 67 tackles (44 solo), five pass breakups, including three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

