Reed Blankenship News: Heading to Houston

The Texans are signing Blankenship to a three-year, $24.75 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

An undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee, Blankenship emerged as a key contributor to the Eagles' defense since joining the team in May of 2022. He finished with 83 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses (one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games in 2025 while playing over 1,000 defensive snaps for the first time in his NFL career. The Texans boasted one of the best defensive units in the league in 2025, and the addition of Blankenship bolsters a strong secondary that also includes Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre and Jaylen Reed.