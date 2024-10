Blankenship (illness) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Blankenship was forced to leave the Eagles' Week 4 game against the Buccaneers due to an illness. Philadelphia was on a bye for Week 5, and the additional rest has allowed Blankenship to to recover from his ailment. Through four regular-season games, Blankenship has recorded 25 tackles (19 solo) and three passes defended (two interceptions).